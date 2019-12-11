This Christmas will be a bit brighter for deployed soldiers thanks to students in Westside High School’s Future Leaders Program.
Dubbed “Operation Wyco Christmas,” the project collected enough gifts to send to 12 soldiers from Wyoming County who are currently deployed, along with an additional nine packages for other deployed soldiers.
“Operation Wyco Christmas was a great success in large part due to the help from our community,” Jim Cook said. “The FLP would like to thank: Oceana Dental Center, the Circuit Clerks Office, Wyco Bus Drivers, One Voice, Kathy Brunty and CIS/SADD, OMS Cheerleaders, Gloria Blankenship, William Elkins, Students of Road Branch, Shane Hawk, and Allan Stiltner for their help and donations for our Wyco troops.”
The FLP students who helped organize the project, collect donations and package them for shipping were: Tori Gibson, Hannah Paynter, Emily Paynter, Whitlee Lester, Ethan Abbott, Hunter Stanley, Brittany Cochran, Maddie Redden, Austin Helmendollar, Dakota Adkins and Drake Jude.
The group plans to send more care packages for Valentine’s Day, and they will start collecting items in mid-January.