Wyoming East High School’s Friends of the Earth is now recycling cardboard thanks to a partnership with small business owner Roger Lefler. The cardboard trailer is near the type 1 and 2 plastic and aluminum drop-off behind the school. The club is currently ranked 13th nationally in Pepsi’s Recycling Rally. The club is looking for more type 1 & 2 plastic and aluminum items that can be recycled.
WEHS Friends of Earth now able to recycle cardboard
cjohnsto
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Pike County releases long list of indictments
- Truck rolls over atop Buffalo Mountain
- KSP arrests Belfry man on rape, sodomy charges
- Large structure fire ravages Second Avenue in downtown Williamson
- Commission declares Mingo County as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary"
- What to know if you can't pay a utility bill
- NWS issues flood warning for Mingo County
- Mingo grand jury indicts Ohio man for murder, hands down 33 indictments in total
- Car collides with tractor-trailer on Rt. 49
- Police blotter: Harts man arrested after stealing nearly $5K of items from employer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.