Wyoming East High School’s Friends of the Earth is now recycling cardboard thanks to a partnership with small business owner Roger Lefler. The cardboard trailer is near the type 1 and 2 plastic and aluminum drop-off behind the school. The club is currently ranked 13th nationally in Pepsi’s Recycling Rally. The club is looking for more type 1 and 2 plastic and aluminum items that can be recycled.

 Submittedphoto

