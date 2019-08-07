Courtesy of Try This WV
Wyoming East High School's Friends of the Earth students were honored on July 25 as Presidential Environmental Award winners by the EPA for their recycling work, which includes the Try This WV "Marathon Recycling" project.
Students walked over 26.2 miles this past school year, cleaning up litter from the roadsides and salvaging clean recyclables. Their school also serves as the only plastic recycling drop-off location in Wyoming County, and students sort through and organize the recyclables. This year, over 12,000 pounds of type 1 and 2 plastics and aluminum cans were recycled.
The club also received the WV DEP's Mountain State Environmental Award and finished 13th nationally in the Pepsi Recycling Rally contest.
The Marathon Recycling project was part of Try This WV's initiative to build a network "of thousands of West Virginians who are working toward the day when our state is off the top of the worst health lists. We inspire and help each other."
Learn more at www.trythiswv.com or search for Try This WV on Facebook.