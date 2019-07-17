PINEVILLE - There is a new green deal taking over at Rite-Aid, but it's not that one.
Following a national buyout of Rite Aid that was completed last year, Walgreens has been converting its stores a few at a time, as was the plan from the start.
Wyoming County's two Rite Aid Pharmacy locations will be converted by the end of August, according to Walgreens officials.
The Rite Aid in Pineville, at 448 Appalachian Highway, and the store in Mullens, at 401 Moran Ave., are among the five southern West Virginia stores that are scheduled to undergo the conversion.
Other southern locations set to make the conversion include Rainelle, War, and Welch stores.
A Walgreens spokesperson said customers and patients can not only expect new products and services, but also physical upgrades and enhancements to the stores.
Members of the Walgreens team have been at both area stores.
In March 2018, Walgreens, the nation's largest pharmacy chain, reportedly received over 1,900 Rite-Aid Pharmacies nationwide. The deal, accepted by federal regulators, was reportedly $4.4 billion for 1,932 stores, or roughly about 42 percent of Rite Aid holdings before the 2017 deal was accepted. Walgreens had initially tried to buy Rite Aid outright in October 2015 for $17 million.
That deal would have left the U.S. with just two pharmacy chains, Walgreens and CVS.
The remaining Rite Aid converged with Albertson's grocery store chain and they will operate about 4,900 locations, including 4,350 pharmacy counters and 320 clinics in the U.S.
Rite Aid stores in both Hinton, White Sulphur Springs and Ronceverte were recently converted to Walgreens stores.
These mergers will take care of nearly all the stores in southern West Virginia that were scheduled to undergo the conversion.