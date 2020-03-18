West Virginia American Water has announced entries are being accepted for its fifth annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest.
Students in grades four through six in schools served by West Virginia American Water are eligible, as well as individual students who live in the company’s service area.
West Virginia American Water recently sent contest information and applications to nearly 130 schools in its service territory, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving West Virginia’s watersheds.
Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding.
As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.
“Watershed education and protection are cornerstones of our community outreach efforts across our service areas,” said Bradley Harris, West Virginia American Water’s external affairs specialist, in a media release. “This contest allows students the opportunity to channel their artistic abilities while fostering new ideas for ways to preserve and protect our water resources across communities in West Virginia.”
Guidelines and entry forms can be found on the Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest page of the company’s website. For additional information, contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com.
The deadline for artwork submissions is Wednesday, April 15, and winners will be notified in early May.
In total, four students will be selected for the following awards:
n Grand Prize: First-place prize, plus a miniature replication of the student’s artwork will be printed on “Bloomers” cards or another similar education medium distributed by West Virginia American Water. “Bloomers” are unique, seed-filled grow cards, which can be planted in the ground and, with water and sun, will produce a variety of wildflowers.
n First Place: $100 local bookstore gift card
n Second Place: $50 local bookstore gift card
n Third Place: $25 local bookstore gift card.
All entrants will receive a Watershed Champion Certificate. Last year’s contest received more than 130 entries.
The grand prize was awarded to Gianna Kent, a sixth grade student at Barboursville Middle School.