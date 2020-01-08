In addition to electing a president in 2020, voters in West Virginia also will decide who will be leading them at the state, county and city levels.
The 2020 primary election is scheduled for May 12 in West Virginia, followed by the general election on Nov. 3.
The deadline to register for the primary election is April 21, 2020.
The state’s voters will elect one member to the U.S Senate and three to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The U.S. Senate seat up for election is currently being held by Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. In the U.S. House, all three incumbent Republicans, David McKinley, Alex Mooney and newcomer Carol Miller, are all up for re-election.
At the state level, the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and commissioner of agriculture also will be decided in 2020. While a number of candidates already have made their intentions known for these positions, there is still time for more candidates to declare as the filing deadline is Jan. 25, 2020.
Elections for a number of seats in the West Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates also will take place next year.
The terms of three West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals justices also will come to an end in 2020.
With such a multitude of offices up for election in 2020, John Kilwein, the department chair of West Virginia University’s Department of Political Science, said there will likely be high voter turnout.
“Normally we’re not exactly a voting public. We have relatively low turnout when you compare us with other similar democracies, but I think that the 2020 (election) could be pretty dramatic in terms of the two kind of hard core camps within each party,” said Kilwein, referring to the presidential election.
He added that presidential elections typically draw more voters to the polls, which also generally means more turnout for the local elections.
Though voters will have a lot to consider in 2020, Kilwein suggests that voters keep an open mind, gather information from multiple sources and make themselves familiar with what’s taking place in order to make the most informed decisions when casting ballots.
“Get lots of sleep and buckle your seat belt because it’s going to be a bumpy ride,” he said. “And prepare for what’s going to be a very unusual year.”