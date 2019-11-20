OCEANA — A solemn ceremony, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps, was held on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, as the beautiful new Wyoming County Veterans Wall and War Memorial was dedicated.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, whose parents are from Wyoming County, was on hand for the event.
The Oceana Veterans Support Group, which helped spearhead the monument, the West Virginia National Guard as well as town officials and citizens also attended the event.
The memorial, located on Route 10 across from Gilliland Park, is black brick and honors all veterans; it also has upright monuments in the front that contain the names of county residents who gave their life in wars including the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Middle East conflicts.
“This memorial has been in the works for a long time,” the governor told the assembled crowd, many of whom served themselves or had a family member listed on the wall. “It is long overdue, but I am really proud to get this done for our brave veterans. We need to appreciate these people because they’ve given and sacrificed more than we can even imagine. Everything we have, we owe to them.”
It was a $26,000 check that Gov. Justice presented to Oceana Mayor Tom Evans in October that helped push the monument to its Veterans Day completion.
“This state’s contribution to our military is unbelievable,” Justice said. “On a per-capita basis, we knock it completely out of the park with our participation. Our people have always been there to answer the call when our country needs us.
“I am so proud to be a West Virginian, and to think of the contribution that so many have made to the military that are in West Virginia is unbelievable.”
Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Sens. Rollen Roberts and Sue Cline, and project chairman Danny Lester also spoke at the ceremony.
The memorial display was unveiled and a tribute to those who gave their lives in service to state and country was held while members of the honor guard performed a 21-gun salute, played taps and conducted the formal folding of the American flag to honor the memory of the fallen heroes.