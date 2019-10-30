OCEANA — The Wyoming County Veterans Memorial, a project being built in Oceana by volunteers with the Veterans support group is getting closer to completion.
Gov. Jim Justice recently awarded a grant funding for $26,000 to the City of Oceana Mayor Tom Evans to help fund the monument, which will honor county veterans.
“We’re going to finish a memorial in Oceana that, maybe, everybody can come by and see and maybe the kids will be taught the reflection that they need to be taught; that freedom is never really free, and a lot of people paid a lot of big prices,” the governor said.
The memorial, which is already taking shape, is located next to Route 10 across the street from the Veterans Flag Memorial in Oceana.
When completed, the memorial will consist of a black brick commemorative wall and will have the names of veterans who have served and stones in front representing those who were killed in combat.
Veterans from the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and Middle East conflicts will be honored.
Many veterans from the area attended the presentation.
“I just can’t thank you enough for all that you have done and all that you do,” Justice said. “Our veterans have given us every single thing we live for. We owe them everything and that’s all there is to it.”
The expected cost of construction of the monument is expected to be in the neighborhood of $85,000.
Work is currently ongoing on the wall.