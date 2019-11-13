The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held a meeting and Halloween Social on Oct. 30 at the Tug River Catterson Health Center in Pineville.
Minutes of the Chapter’s Oct. 17 meeting were read and approved. Reports were then received from the Treasurer and following Chapter committees:
- Hostess and Program: This meeting was hosted by Donna Musgrave. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 23 at Rockcastle Baptist Church.
- Social: A Halloween Social was held at this meeting; a Thanksgiving Social will be held at the next meeting.
- Publicity: A photo and article about the Chapter’s Oct. 17 meeting were published in the local newspapers.
- Service: The group will continue to donate totes, backpacks, and purses to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Hats, gloves, and mittens will be brought to the next meeting for the Tug River Catterson Health Center’s annual mitten tree.
Hostess Donna Musgrave presented a program on “The Creepy Critters of Halloween—Fact and Fiction.” Hostess gifts were won by Joyce Cook and Kathy Cochran, and a prize for the best Halloween T-shirt was won by Joyce Thompson.
Also present were: Melody Cook, Debbie Dalton, and Mickey Pendry.