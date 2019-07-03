DAVIN - A Logan County woman and a Wyoming County man are behind bars after being found in possession of several drugs, including heroin, during a traffic stop June 19.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Officer J.K. Harris with the West Virginia State Police pulled over a white Ford Mustang after he noticed it had a tinted license plate that obscured the registration. The Mustang was traveling south along W.Va. 10 in the Davin area of Huff Creek.
When Harris spoke with the driver, Adrienne Michelle Robinson, 40, of Amherstdale, he reportedly noticed a digital scale and small metal container in the car. While speaking with Robinson and the passenger, Jeremy Ray Caldwell, 32, of Cyclone, Harris asked them whether there was anything illegal in the car, to which both said there was not.
Harris asked Robinson if he could search the vehicle, and she consented. After an officer safety pat-down of both Robinson and Caldwell, Harris retrieved the metal container and discovered a substantial amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine inside. Additionally, Harris observed what appeared to be a stamp of a brown powdery substance suspected to be heroin.
Further investigation and search resulted in the discovery of additional bags of suspected methamphetamine, a small bag of a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin, a yellow pill with no inscription, multiple needles and drug paraphernalia. The yellow pill was reportedly found in Robinson's purse, which she admitted was Xanax.
The accused initially denied any knowledge of the controlled substances but later admitted full responsibility.
Both Robinson and Caldwell are charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They were both arraigned on bonds of $75,000 and are currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.