OCEANA — A tractor-trailer lost its load on Huff Mountain Thursday, but there were no injuries, according to reports.
The truck was traveling out of Virginia with 45,000 pounds of roof bolts and began experiencing mechanical problems near Oceana.
According to officials at the scene, the truck experienced fifth wheel lock failure.
The trailer requires air to release the breaks, which is supplied by the truck. The hose connecting the truck and the trailer was jerked loose, resulting in the trailer losing air which locks the breaks.
When the trailer came loose from the truck, it continued on a straight path into the curve, went off the road and into a ditch. Officials at the scene said the accident could have been a lot worse than it was, but actually resulted in little damage other than that sustained by the truck.
Deputy Mike Johnson responded to the accident and members of the Oceana Fire Department handled traffic control. Hanover Wrecker hauled the trailer from the scene.