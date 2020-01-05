NEW RICHMOND — What started as a rumor as far back as Thanksgiving became official on Thursday when Larry Thompson resigned from his position as head football coach at Wyoming East High School.
The coach, who guided the Warriors to an 8-3 record and the school’s first playoff berth since 2014, announced the news via social media both on the football team’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts Thursday night.
Right around Thanksgiving, there were some rumblings that Thompson’s job may be in jeopardy. No specific reason was ever given as to why his job was on the line.
Thompson was reportedly scheduled to be on the agenda for the next Wyoming County Board of Education meeting next week.
“I can’t begin to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of support I’ve received this year,” Thompson said in his statement announcing his resignation. “It truly means the world to me and my family. This was my personal choice an I hope that everyone can find it in their heart to respect my decision.”
Thompson also said in the release that he has resigned from his teaching position at the school as well.
When hired after Don Jewell resigned last year, Thompson came in and immediately set about changing the culture in the locker room. His players bought in and the result was an 8-3 season. The Warriors were 2-8 the previous season.
Thompson also thanked his coaches and players in the statement.
“I was truly honored to be able to coach this group and to help them achieve their goals for the season,” Thompson said. “To the coaching staff, I can’t thank you enough for your efforts, all the time and money spent during the year never goes unnoticed. I want nothing but the best for this team in the future and I look forward to hearing all about their accomplishments. I will never forget all the time spent under those Friday night lights at the War Zone!”