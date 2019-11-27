HUNTINGTON — Mountain State travelers will join more than 55 million others making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA’s annual Thanksgiving travel projections report.
“This will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005,” AAA said in its report.
Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared with last year, a 2.9% increase, the report showed.
Raymond Smith, of Huntington, will join the vast majority of holiday travelers who will drive to their destinations.
“I go to my sister’s home in Columbus, Ohio, nearly every year to celebrate Thanksgiving with family,” Smith said while filling up his car with gasoline at the Speedway on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. “I leave very early on Wednesday morning to try to avoid some heavy traffic, but it’s really impossible because I think most people leave on that day.”
Inrix, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal in major metropolitan areas.
“The strong economy is giving many Americans the confidence to head out and visit their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Millions in our region will be hitting the roads and skies to create long-lasting memories.”
The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 1.
The Associated Press reports that record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.
The Transportation Security Administration said last week that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers and airline crew members between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2. That would be a 4% increase over last year.
The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day — about 2.7 million people — and the Sunday after the holiday, when TSA expects to screen more than 2.8 million people.
The lightest day is expected to be the holiday itself.
U.S. airlines are adding about 850 flights and 108,000 seats per day compared with the same period last year, according to their trade group, Airlines for America. There were nearly 25,000 flights a day over the Thanksgiving stretch last year.
Beginning next October, the government plans to require that identification to board a plane comply with so-called Real ID standards. However, the U.S. Travel Association estimates that 99 million Americans don’t have an ID that meets the requirements, meaning people could be turned away at airport security checkpoints.
Congress required more secure IDs in a law in 2005, but the deadline for enforcing it has been pushed back many times in the face of opposition by privacy advocates and slow adoption by many states.
Older driver licenses might not comply with the law. You are OK if yours has a gold star logo.
The government and travel groups have been conducting a public relations campaign to make people aware that they might need a new driver’s license to fly.
“Significant lack of awareness is one of the challenges we face as the Real ID enforcement deadline approaches next year,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “We are concerned not only about the post-deadline effects for major travel times like Thanksgiving, but also the next two months are going to be critical for closing the Real ID awareness gap.”