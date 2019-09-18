HD Media
CHAPMANVILLE - The Town of Chapmanville has released the tentative schedule for the 2019 Apple Butter Festival.
The festival will be held later this month for three days from Thursday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Sept. 28. It will again be held near the Chapmanville Fire Department and Tracy Vickers Community Center, a location the festival started using in 2017.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 26
Noon-4:30 p.m. - Vendor set-up
5 p.m. - Vendors/carnival opens
5:30 p.m. - Opening ceremony VFW and national anthem sang by Rachael Mullins
6 p.m. - Rachael Mullins
8-10 p.m. - Karaoke
Friday, Sept. 27
5 p.m. - Vendors/carnival opens
5 p.m. - Hair Supply
7 p.m. - Hutchinson Brothers
9 p.m. - One Horse Town
Saturday, Sept. 28
10 a.m. - Vendors/carnival opens
1:30-3:30 p.m. - Car show registration (location to be announced)
4 p.m. - Car show awards
5 p.m. - Liam and Phil Farley
7 p.m. - Rick Curry and the Curry Tones
8:30 p.m. - Audio Outlaws