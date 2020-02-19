20200219-pih-renegade

 By Angie Morrison/

For the Independent Herald

Tatum Justice, left, the daughter of Matthew and Tonya Justice of Oceana, was named the winner of the Rah Rah Renegade during a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 prior to the team’s game with PikeView. Her sponsor cheerleader was Taylor Delong.