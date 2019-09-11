Coal Valley News
LOGAN - The Aracoma Story, Inc., will hold auditions soon for a full stage production of "Elf the Musical" set to debut just in time for the upcoming holiday season.
The show will be the full Broadway show and not "Elf Jr." as was previously announced by TAS. According to a release from the local performing arts company, the rights became available for the full-length version of the show and the company decided to instead produce that version - becoming one of the first community theater organizations in the nation to produce the full version.
Auditions are open to anyone over the age of 10, but there are a limited number of roles for performers under the age 18, as the majority of the cast consists of adult roles.
Auditions for the show will be held in the Logan High School Little Theater from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Be prepared to sing about one minute of any song, and read from scripts, which will be provided. No prior theater experience is required.
The show will be preformed the last weekend of November and the first two weekends of December at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan.
Roles
n Buddy: Born a human but raised at the North Pole as a Christmas Elf, Buddy is eager to find his place in the world. He is a child at heart and that child-like curiosity makes him both endearing and gets him into trouble.
Gender: Male
Age: 35-50
Vocal range top: C5
Vocal range bottom: Ab2
n Jovie: Buddy's girlfriend. She works at Macy's and has a bit of a cynical outlook on life and love because of the men she's dated. She is caught off guard by Buddy's genuinely big heart.
Gender: Female
Age: 25-40
Vocal range top: D5
Vocal range bottom: G3
n Walter: Buddy's workaholic father. He is a children's book writer, but lacks any of the childlike spirit that Buddy has. He is selfish, tense, and generally angry with life.
Gender: Male
Age: 40-65
Vocal range top: G4
Vocal range bottom: A2
n Emily: Walter's wife. Though she is sweet and willing to take him in, she thinks Buddy is crazy at first. She wishes her husband would spend more time with the family.
Gender: Female
Age: 40-55
Vocal range top: Eb5
Vocal range bottom: F3
n Michael: Buddy's stepbrother who is excited to have a new friend and brother. Unlike his mother, he doesn't take much convincing to have Christmas spirit, but like his mother, he wishes his father would spend more time with the family.
Gender: Male
Age: 12-16
Vocal range top: G5
Vocal range bottom: F3
n Deb: Walter's secretary. Takes an instant liking to Buddy simply for the novelty of it. Though she aims to please and is a bit of a suck-up, she feels underappreciated.
Gender: Female
Age: 25-55
Vocal range top: Eb5
Vocal range bottom: D4
n Manager: A heavy-set manager at Macy's. He/she is a good, friendly person just trying to do his/her job and get by.
Gender: Male or female
Age: 25-40
Vocal range top: F#4
Vocal range bottom: B2
n Greenway: Walter's boss. He is what Walter will become if he continues down the path he is on. A tyrannical, workaholic who cares nothing about the people around him or who work for him.
Gender: Male
Age: 35-70
n Santa: Just another working man. Loves his job and Christmas, but also likes to kick-back and watch the game when a rare opportunity arises. A natural storyteller.
Gender: Male
Age: 45-80
Vocal range top: E4
Vocal range bottom: A2
n Chadwick: One of Walter's right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job, and perhaps the dumber of the two.
Gender: Male
Age: 25-45
n Matthews: One of Walter's right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job and is the schemer of the two.
Gender: Male
Age: 25-45
Additional roles that are available include Mrs. Claus, Elves, Charlie, Shwanda, Mr. Narwhal, Teenager, Employees, Security Guard 1&2, Customer 1&2, Saleswoman, Store Elf 1&2, Fake Santa, Boy, Mother, Policeman 1&2, Sarah, Jim, Vendor, Waitress, Charlotte, Man, Woman.