MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will be hosting the TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) exam on its Logan campus — Building C, room 202 — for two days in January: Friday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 31. On both days, you can choose between a 9 a.m. time slot, or 2 p.m. slot.
To register for a test day and time, visit the ATI website at www.atitesting.com/teas. Anyone interested in enrolling in Southern’s Nursing Program for Fall 2020 must take the TEAS exam to be considered for admission.
The exam is $97 plus applicable taxes — all paid via the ATI website. Please bring your receipt with you the day of your exam.
Please bring two forms of identification in order to take the exam. Students must also bring paper and pencil.
Students may take the TEAS test only one time during this application period, and last year’s test score may be used.
To apply for Southern’s Nursing Program, please visit Southern’s website at southernwv.edu.
For more information, please contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.