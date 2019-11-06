MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has contracted with BrainFuse to offer students live, online tutoring.
Tutors are available in math, writing, reading, introductory anatomy and physiology, nursing, biology, chemistry, physics, organic chemistry, introductory accounting, economics, finance, statistics, and Spanish.
Vice President for Student Services, Dr. Charles Lopez, said initiating the program underscores the college’s commitment to student success.
“We are driven to identify better ways to support our students’ overall experience,” Lopez said. “Our goal is to help students learn, earn a degree, and hopefully, continue to live and work in the area.”
Southern students in either online or on-campus courses can access this service through their Blackboard account. All a student needs to do is log onto their Blackboard dashboard and click the BrainFuse link on the left side navigation bar. A live tutor will then assist them with a variety of services, including studying, completing a homework assignment, or helping them to master a key academic skill.
When students contact the one-on-one tutor, they will be communicating with a highly qualified person — equipped with a master’s degree or higher — rather than an artificial intelligence program.
“In my opinion, Brainfuse was very helpful,” Lara Osborne, a current Southern student, said. “The tutor that was chatting with me made me show how I worked out the problem and told me where I made my mistakes and how to fix them. Also, the tutor responded within a matter of seconds, which is better than waiting days for an email. Brainfuse live tutoring is something that will be great and helpful for students.”
“We want all our students to use BrainFuse; it’s easy to use, free, and best of all it can make a difference in a student’s final course grade,” Lopez said.
There is no need to wait to schedule an appointment or to drive to campus to meet with a live tutor. This free service is available for all students 24/7.
If you have questions about BrainFuse, contact Southern’s Student Success Center Coordinator Tim Ooten at 304-896-7658. If you are interested in taking classes at any of Southern’s five campus locations, or on-line, call Darrell Taylor at 304-896-7432.