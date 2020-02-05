Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is currently enrolling students for two 12-week drone courses on its Logan campus.
The courses offer full college credit and cover everything from beginner to advanced drone piloting. Students enrolled in the courses will have the chance to learn to fly, plan missions, gather data, inspect infrastructure and even build a drone.
“Anywhere else, students would have to go buy their own equipment out-of-pocket,” said Matt Payne, the information technology program coordinator and FAA-certified drone pilot. “At Southern, they’ll be learning on the best equipment there is at no additional cost.”
Payne is a commercial drone pilot who has shot footage for “American Idol,” assisted in search-and-rescue efforts and is a certified master cell tower inspector.
Students who successfully complete the courses will be able to earn their FAA Part 107 certification for commercial flight, as well as drone safety certifications from Southern’s partner, the Unmanned Safety Institute.
Enrollment will run through Thursday, Feb. 13, and classes will begin Monday, Feb. 17. Contact Matt Payne at 304-896-7356 or matthew.payne@southernwv.edu for more information.