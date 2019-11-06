MOUNT GAY, W.Va. — Guy Lowes has been named interim vice president for Academic Affairs at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, which Bill Alderman has been named the college’s accreditation liason.
The appointments are effective immediately, according to a news release from SWVCTC Interim President Samuel Litteral.
“Both Mr. Lowes and Mr. Alderman have served Southern and its surrounding communities with distinction and integrity for many years, and they will ensure that this college’s work will go on uninterrupted,” Litteral said in the news release. “I am grateful for their service, and have every confidence that they will be successful in the leadership of the Academic Affairs unit, and the institutional accreditation process.”
For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429, or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.