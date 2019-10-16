MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted the annual Community Appreciation Day dinner last week as part of the King Coal Festival in Williamson.
This dinner has been a tradition in the Williamson community for more than 30 years, and is a way for Southern to reach out to one of the communities it serves.
Southern’s Interim President, Samuel Litteral, was on hand for the festivities, and emphasized the day’s importance.
“Of course, the King Coal Festival is a staple in our area, and always gives folks the chance to have a lot of fun and visit,” Litteral said. “This community appreciation dinner is a way for us to thank the community for always supporting this college, and to celebrate the history we all share together.”
The assembled crowd enjoyed a traditional meal of pinto beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, sauerkraut and wieners, as well as drinks and desert, all provided by Rusty’s Diner, located on the Williamson campus. Local musicians also shared their talents with the crowd.
“This day is a way for us to thank the community for being a part of Southern,” said Perry Jobe, director of Campus Operations on the Williamson campus.
For more information, please contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429, or mandy.lester@southernwv.edu.
