CLEAR FORK — Molly Cook never had an interest in politics, and only had a moderate knowledge.
“Then I got in her (Christy Plumley’s) civics class and we had our first debate,” Cook said. “Now I’m very interested.”
Cook and classmate Julie Brown not only now have a keen interest in politics, but they are also making sure their classmates do, too.
Westside last week was one of 24 state schools to receive the Jennings Randolph Award for getting 100% of eligible classmates registered to vote.
Plumley said the school was contacted by Lee Dean, a field service representative for the Southwest Division with the office of Secretary of State Mac Warner. He asked her whether she had any students who would be interested in the project, which encourages them to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. Randolph, a West Virginia native, sponsored the 26th amendment, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.
“When I asked them if they would be interested, they never hesitated and really worked hard on the project,” Plumley said. “And I knew they would. They are both exemplary students.”
“I feel like it’s important to get out and discuss the issues and make sure we have a voice in the process,” said Brown, who said she is now interested in myriad political issues. “We can make a difference.”
Cook agreed.
“It is very important to spread the word and that is what we wanted to do,” said Cook, who said the issues important to her include education. “We can make a difference. Especially with local issues. It’s important for us to be involved with issues that affect our community.”
The girls began working on the project before school started.
“It was a lot of hard work,” said Brown. “We knew it would be, but we believed in what we were doing.”
“I can’t tell you the number of hours they worked and how diligent they were in staying after it,” Plumley said. “The kids are our future and I really think they can make a difference is this election.”
The duo are actively involved in government at the school. Cook is the student body president and Brown is the Coed Hi-Y president.
“I think it is a phenomenal accomplishment,” Westside Principal Keith Stewart said. “When you look at it, this was a truly volunteer effort and they took it on and really worked hard at it. We are really proud of these girls.”
The number of young people registered to vote has increased for the 2020 election.