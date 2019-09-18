PINEVILLE - One night he pitched a tent next to a tree by the road and there he slept.
Another night or two, the Couch Family with the Paint Creek Watershed Authority, gave him a room in their house and there he slept.
Wyoming County's Bugs Stover encountered about everything along the road from Wyoming County to Charleston.
Stover, a former teacher, and Wyoming County circuit clerk, walked to Charleston to raise awareness of the need for the Coalfields Expressway expansion further into the county and to the Virginia state line and to keep the story alive.
"The truth of the matter is, it's our road to the future if we are going to get there," Stover said. "We need that so that our grandchildren have a reason to stay here."
Stover covered just over 133 miles on his trip. That included a Sunday, Aug. 25, and a jaunt on the soon-to-be completed strip from Slab Fork to Mullens and a road near the proposed route that will be Mullens to Pineville.
In the end he met his goal of meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and talking up the Coalfields Expressway.
He wanted answers because he had heard all the rumors.
What he got was an assurance.
"Gov. Justice said he has no personal doubt that the Coalfields Expressway will be completed into Pineville," Stover said. "They know that is a done deal. The money is in place for that. And the governor believes he has the mechanisms in place to get the money it will take to get the Expressway done to the Virginia line. I sat not 10 feet from (the governor). If they weren't telling the truth than they are good."
The Governor praised Stover's walk and his his belief in Wyoming County.
"Bugs Stover is an incredible man!" Justice wrote in a Facebook post. "He WALKED from Wyoming Co, to Charleston to meet with me and the mansion. I assured him that without a doubt that I would proudly finish the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border!"
Stover has taken part in these walks before. Over the course of his adult life he walked to Charleston on two other occasions and once rode a bike during a healthy counties initiative.
Three times he took the leisurely stroll to the nation's Capital, Washington, D.C.
And it does draw attention to the cause for which he is putting all those miles on his shoes.
"Sometimes it works," Stover said. "If it brings attention to the cause that is the idea. And I think this did bring attention to the cause. Not that everybody was positive. But if I had 5,000 comments on it, there might have been 20 to 30 negative. Not everybody thinks we need that highway, but for the most part all the comments were positive."
Stover, an avid ghost storyteller as well, said he started his walk on the Slab Fork to Mullens on Aug. 25.
"That was a Sunday when they weren't working on the road," Stover said. "It's better to not get hit by a truck that way."
He came back on Aug. 31 and walked the piece of Coalfields Expressway from Slab Fork to the MacArthur Walmart.
On Sept. 3 he started the trek to Charleston and that was when he did not turn back. He walked through Beckley to Sand Branch Road, which led him to Paint Creek Road, which led to the Kanawha River.
He then went through Chesapeake on into Charleston.
Stover traveled with a portable tent and several nights during the week-long jaunt he pitched it where he could and slept there.
"I always made sure I looked for places about an hour-and-a-half before dark when the snakes were more active," Stover said. "I had planned to camp every night, but it did not work out that way. Mr. Couch was nice enough to give me a room and I could take a shower."
He found a lot of that on the road.
"If nothing else, I realized how much people will go out of the way to help people out, even people they don't know," Stover said. "I can't tell you how many times people brought me water, sandwiches, Gatorade. It was an amazing thing."
He said he felt good most of the time.
"I think there was one point on maybe the third day of the walk to Charleston where I got this deep, chilling feeling that I might not finish," Stover said. "But I made it through. I'm really amazed at how well I felt after the walk was over. Just a little tired and blisters on the toes, that is about all."