PINEVILLE — David “Bugs” Stover, avowed walker to the capital, says if he is elected to the 9th District state senate seat next year, he won’t walk to work daily.
“Not more than one time per session,” the current Wyoming County Circuit Clerk said, laughing.
Stover made news recently when he walked from Wyoming County to the state capital to meet with Gov. Jim Justice to get the lowdown on the completion of the Coalfields Expressway.
He has walked that path before, each step making a statement for issues that affect the area.
That’s why Stover is running for the 9th District seat currently held by Sue Cline. The two Republicans will face off in the primary next year.
It’s not his first foray into the state political ring.
He first considered running all the way back in 1972, but at 17 he could not run, although he would have been 18 when he took office.
He also faced off years ago with Billy Wayne Bailey, but fell short.
This time he is more serious about his candidacy, which will fall, should he win, after he has retired after 15 years as the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk, his third term in that office.
“I’m going to spend the full day on the issues that are important to the people,” Stover said. “I’m going to do it 24/7, which is about what the job has become anyway. I’m in the process of making my house into an office and I’m going to be able to dedicate my time to the issues.”
Stover says he won’t campaign on negativity, but “I obviously am not satisfied with the way we are being represented.”
Among the issues that are key to the 64-year-old Wyoming County native are finishing the Coalfields Expressway, maintaining current roads, maintain our industries (coal, gas and timber) and expanding tourism to help create jobs.
“I like to think about it like this: What can we do to help things improve in our district?” Stover said. “In my lifetime, we have gone from six high schools in Wyoming County down to two. We have gone from 38,000 (population) down to about 18,000 and it may be lower than that by the time the census comes out. We need to look at the things we have and use them. There is a lot here in the area and we need to put that to work. We need to help our entrepreneurs who want to build a business.”
He said he wants to make sure that government doesn’t get in the way of itself.
The 28-year veteran of the teaching ranks, Stover said the recent teacher’s strike was a prime example.
“Do the teachers make enough? No, they don’t,” he said. “Well, they got the bill together, they added a bunch of other things to it, one of those being charter schools. A majority of the people supported a raise for the teachers but a lot didn’t think that public ones should be used to open charter schools. My thinking is we should have one bill for a teachers raise and another for charter schools and let’s see how the people feel.”
He said his message is simple enough.
“I think we have lost the word ‘representative,’” Stover said. “The job, it seems to me, is to go down to (the state capital) and serve the people in your district. I want to serve the will of the people. Whether I may agree with the majority or not, I believe you have to serve the people who voted you into the office and even the ones who didn’t vote for you. You are the representative of the people and that is what the job is, to represent the will of those people.”
Stover said elected or not, he will still concentrate on the issues at hand for his area.
“Whether I am elected or not, I will still try to work for the people of the area, on the issues that are important to them,” Stover said.