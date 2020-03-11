PRINCETON, W.Va. — “The Zombie Club” movie will make its premiere in Princeton, West Virginia, on March 21. Th
A fundraising event for The One Voice Project Anti-Bullying tour, this family friendly anti-bullying movie starring Dean Cain will be a fun filled night for everyone. The movie was filmed in Bridgeport, West Virginia, during the summer of 2019 and features three local musicians from Princeton.
The cost of tickets is $5. There will be a 12 p.m. matinee and a 6 p.m. showing. Come early for a meet-and-greet with some of the cast as well as members of The One Voice Project. Popcorn, candy, drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase.
All proceeds from ticket sales and food will benefit The One Voice Project Anti-Bullying Tour.
The Zombie movie will also be available for purchase.
The movie is set in a world of pep rallies and proms combined with decaying flesh, which sets the scene for painfully funny interactions between the living and the dead students at Rosewood High School.
It all starts on a Saturday during detention, when several students from the school’s various teen social cliques become infected. It’s a struggle at first, relying on each other to hide their new deadness; but in the end it becomes obvious that even the dead are sometimes nicer than the living.
Dean Cain stars in this zombie apocalyptic film as the quirky and eccentric school’s principle. This is not your typical zombie film; it’s a parody, it’s a comedy with a much-needed anti-bullying message that will resonate and challenge kids and teens all over.