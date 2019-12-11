PINEVILLE — The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held a meeting on Nov. 23 at Rockcastle Baptist Church in Pineville.
The minutes of the Chapter’s Oct. 30 meeting were read and approved without corrections. Reports were then received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
- Hostess and Program: All members provided food for this meeting, and Teresa Blackmon presented the program. The next meeting will be hosted by Melody Cook on Dec. 14 at her home in Rock View.
- Service: Hats and gloves for the Tug River Catterson Health Center Mitten Tree were collected at this meeting. Additional items for the DHHR and Mullens Manor will be brought to the City Council Christmas Dinner.
- Corresponding Secretary Kathy Walls reported that get well cards have been sent to friends who have been ill and that she plans to send Christmas cards to sisters who are no longer active in the Chapter. She also reminded everyone to continue to provide her with the names of those who would benefit from a card from the Chapter.
- Publicity: A photo and article on the Chapter’s Oct. 30 meeting was published in the Wyoming County Report and Independent Herald.
- Social: A Thanksgiving Social was held at this meeting; a Christmas Social and Secret Sister Gift Exchange will be held at the meeting on Dec. 14.
- Cultural Program: Teresa Blackmon presented a program on the Wyoming East High School’s Recycling Program. She explained how recycling bottles and cans can provide scholarships and grants for Friends of the Earth members and their school.
- City Council: The City Council Christmas Dinner was to be held on Dec. 4 at Rockcastle Baptist Church. Upsilon Master provided a cake and fruit tray for this event. Members were asked to bring items for Food for Angels, and those wishing to participate in a Christmas gift exchange were to bring a $20 gift. A head count for the dinner was taken at this meeting.
This year’s City Council Valentine Dance will be held at Country Inn and Suites in Beckley on Feb. 22 or 29. Mickey Pendry was chosen to represent Upsilon Master as the Chapter’s 2020 Valentine Queen. Following the 2020 Valentine Dance, there will be a vote on whether to continue the tradition of honoring a Chapter Queen and sponsoring a dance since a State Queen is no longer chosen.
Hostess gifts were won by Debbie Dalton, Kathy Thompson, and Kathy Cochran. Also in attendance were: Teresa Blackmon, Joyce Cook, Melody Cook, Geneva Martin, Donna Musgrave, Mickey Pendry, and Kathy Walls.