The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held a meeting on Dec. 14 at the home of Melody Cook in Rock View.
The minutes of the Chapter’s Nov. 23 meeting were read and approved without corrections, after which President Melody Cook shared an E-mail and survey from the International Office regarding a recent drop in revenue, upcoming annual dues increase, and suggestions of ways to save money. Reports were then received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
- Hostess and Program: The next meeting will be hosted by Debbie Dalton on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Rockcastle Baptist Church.
- Service: Melody Cook thanked members for the many contributions received for the DHHR and asked that they continue to put items aside for them.
- Publicity: An article on the Chapter’s Nov. 23 meeting was published in the Wyoming County Report and Independent Herald.
- Social: A Christmas Social and Secret Sister Gift Exchange was held at this meeting. A New Year Social will be held at the next meeting.
- Cultural Program: Hostess Melody Cook presented a program using numbered Christmas gifts received by those present.
- City Council: The City Council Christmas Dinner was held in December at Rockcastle Baptist Church. Upsilon Master provided a cake and fruit tray for this event. This year’s City Council Valentine Dance will be held at Country Inn and Suites in Beckley in February.
Hostess gifts were won by Joyce Cook, Debbie Dalton, and Donna Musgrave. Also in attendance were: Teresa Blackmon, Kathy Cook, Melody Cook, Mickey Pendry, Vikki Stevens and Kathy Thompson.