PINEVILLE — The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held a meeting on March 12 at the Rockcastle Baptist Church in Pineville.
The minutes of the Chapter’s Feb. 15 meeting were read and approved without additions or corrections, after which President Melody Cook informed the group that this year’s Founder’s Day packet had been received from the International Office. Reports were then received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
- Hostess and Program: This meeting was hosted by Teresa Blackmon; the next meeting will be hosted by Vikki Stevens in Mullens on March 30. New Chapter officers will be elected at the next meeting.
- Service: Melody Cook informed the group that with contributions from Chapter members and others, it was possible to assemble 50 totes for donation to the Manor. Breakfast items for children continued to be brought to this meeting. St. Patrick’s Day cards were sent to Judy Gunter and Nancy Young.
- Publicity: Articles and photos on the Chapter’s February meeting were published in the Wyoming County Report and The Independent Herald.
- Social: A St. Patrick’s Day Social was held at this
- meeting.
- Cultural Program: Hostess Teresa Blackmon conducted a St. Patrick’s Day themed bingo game won by Kathy Walls and Melody Cook.
The hostess gift was won by Kathy Thompson. Also in attendance were: Teresa Blackmon, Kathy Cochran, Joyce Cook, Melody Cook, Debbie Dalton, Donna Musgrave, Mickey Pendry, Vikki Stevens, and Kathy Walls.