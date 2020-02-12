PINEVILLE — The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority met on Jan. 11 at the Rockcastle Baptist Church in Pineville. Guest Stacey Lusk stopped by to present the latest offers from Thirty-One.
The minutes of the Chapter’s Dec. 14 meeting were read and approved without corrections, after which President Melody Cook shared a Christmas letter from the Gunters as well as information from the International office about a current discount being offered on Beta Sigma Phi merchandise. Reports were then received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
- Hostess and Program: This meeting was hosted by Debbie Dalton; the next meeting will be hosted by Melody Cook and Joyce Cook on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Rockcastle Baptist Church.
- Service: Food items for children will be brought to the February meeting.
- Publicity: An article on the Chapter’s Christmas meeting was published in the Wyoming County Report and Independent Herald.
- Social: A New Year Social was held at this meeting; a Valentine Queen Social will be held at the meeting scheduled for Feb. 8.
- Cultural Program: An reading entitled, “Why Are We Sisters?” was shared by Hostess Debbie Dalton.
- City Council: There was to be a Sorority City Council meeting on Feb. 3. The City Council Valentine Dance will be held on Feb. 22.
The hostess gift was won by Kathy Thompson. Also in attendance were: Kathy Cochran, Joyce Cook, Melody Cook, Debbie Dalton, Donna Musgrave and Mickey Pendry.