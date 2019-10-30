PINEVILLE — The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held a meeting on Oct. 17, at the Cook Memorial Baptist Church Annex in Pineville.
Minutes of the Sept. 19 meeting were read and approved without correction.
Reports were then received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
- Hostess and Program: Hostesses for this meeting were Kathy Cochran and Mickey Pendry. Hostess for the next meeting will be Donna Musgrave.
- Service: School supplies were collected at this meeting for donation to a local school.
- Publicity: Articles on Chapter meetings are being published in the Wyoming County Report and Independent Herald.
- Social: A Breast Cancer Awareness Social was held at this meeting to which members were asked to wear pink. A Halloween Social will be held at the next meeting.
- Cultural Program: Hostess Mickey Pendry presented a program on breast cancer, reviewing the symptoms and pointing out that 1 in 36 West Virginia women die from this disease each year.
- City Council: The next City Council meeting will be held on Nov. 4 at which time a decision will be made concerning the future of the annual Valentine Dance.
The Chapter’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Tug River Catterson Health Center in Pineville.
Hostess gifts were won by Teresa Blackmon, Joyce Cook, and Kathy Thompson. Also in attendance were Melody Cook, Kathy Cochran and Mickey Pendry.