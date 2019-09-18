Courtesy of Donna Musgrave
The Upsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held its Beginning Day Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the home of Kathy Walls in Princeton.
President Melody Cook began the meeting by sharing an article on this year's Sorority theme entitled "Power of the Dream" written by Betty Thomas, editor of The Torch Magazine. She also took a few moments to review the sections pertaining to Leave of Absence status and Member at Large status from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi.
Reports were then received from the Chapter Treasurer and following committees:
n Hostess and Program: Hostess for this meeting was Kathy Walls. Hostess for the next meeting will be Kathy Thompson.
n Service: The Chapter will adopt a classroom at Glen Fork School and supply needed items as requested. Encouragement, get well, anniversary, and thank you cards were sent to several friends of the Chapter.
n Publicity: An article on the Chapter's June 15th Committee Meeting was published in the local newspapers.
n Social: A Red, White, and Blue Social was held at this meeting; a Sorority Colors Social will be held at the next meeting.
n Cultural Program: Hostess Kathy Walls presented a program on New Advancements in the Field of Medicine.
n Yearbook: New yearbook pages were distributed and reviewed at this meeting.
The Chapter's next meeting will be held at the Thompson Law Office on Sept. 19.
Hostess gifts were won by Teresa Blackmon, Donna Musgrave and Mickey Pendry. Also in attendance were: Joyce Cook, Kathy Cochran, Melody Cook, Debbie Dalton, Kathy Thompson, and Kathy Walls.