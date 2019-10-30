NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming County high school students got a first-hand look at the perils of drinking and driving last week.
The State Farm Insurance/West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration-sponsored DUI simulator visited both high schools. The simulator was at Westside High School Monday, Oct. 21, and Wyoming East High School on Tuesday.
Dan Pickens of State Farm and Charlotte Blankenship of the WVABCA brought the state-of-the-art DUI simulator to the schools and gave students an up-close opportunity to experience being behind the wheel of a vehicle while driving impaired.
“It was really an eye-opening experience for the kids,” said Mullens State Farm agent Butch McNeely.
The DUI simulator allows students to experience various driving conditions after various levels of alcohol intake. The program goes from a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .02, .04, .06 and .08 showing the difficulties drivers will encounter when they hit those marks.
“What it shows and what I think a lot of students soon realize is that it doesn’t take a lot to become impaired,” McNeely said. “It’s a great illustration of what can happen and what it is like to get behind the wheel after drinking.”
Many of the students started experiencing problems at the first level, .02 and by the time they reached .08 they were crashing or being pulled over by the police for weaving all over the road.
“It is an opportunity for the students to see the very real consequences of their actions when they get behind the wheel after drinking,” McNeely said. “At the very least, it is a can opener for discussion when they get back in the classroom. It’s a great program.
“Obviously, the program won’t reach everyone but I think for the students on the fence it gives a good reason to pause and think about the consequences before they actually do it.”
The WVABCA, State Farm and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program purchased and developed the DUI simulator in the fall of 2010. It has visited every high school in the state and has also made stops at several universities and colleges.