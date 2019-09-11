PINEVILLE - The Wyoming County Sheriff's office has listed their arrest log for the month of August. Arrests are arranged by date, then each entry includes name of the suspect, last known town of residence, charge or charges, and the name of the arresting officer.
Aug. 1
n Austin Lee Pennington, Pineville, possession without prescription, Deputy Christian Hedinger.
n Michael Keith Hawks, Brenton, driving revoked for DUI, third offense, Deputy Eric McKinney
Aug. 2
n Wanda Euphrisa Johnston, Kincaid, worthless check x 2, Deputy Tommy Blankenship
n Roger Dale Graham Jr., Pineville, domestic battery, Deputy Nick Parker
Aug. 3
n King David Compton, Wyoming, DUI, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook
Aug. 4
n Michael Austin Hicks, Brenton, nighttime burglary, possession of controlled substance, Deputy Logan Cook
n Ashley Nicole Aigotti, Brenton, nighttime burglary, Deputy Logan Cook
Aug. 5
n Zachary Aaron White, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputy Mike Johnson
Aug. 6
n Pete Byron Sizemore, Ravencliff, destruction of property, brandishing, Deputy Will Hall
n Tara Rachelle Griggs (Morgan), Pineville, DUI second offense, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Eric McKinney.
Aug. 7
n Sylvia Sebrina Perdue, Rock View, obtaining under false pretense, Deputy Nick Parker.
Aug. 8
n Michelle Kay Bowen, New Richmond, destruction of property, Deputy Randy Brooks.
Aug. 10
n Rebecca Marie Brown, Wyoming, breaking & entering, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Aug. 12
n Chad Evan Pack, Jesse, probation violation, Deputy Christian Hedinger
n Tommy Dale Accord, Lynco, felony fleeing in a vehicle, resisting arrest, Deputy Bill Toler.
Aug. 13
n Gregory James Stacy, Brenton, obstructing an officer, Deputy Todd Reilley
n Benjamin James Lowery, Coval, petty larceny, Deputy Scott Cook
n Michael Peyton Ashley, Mullens, family court pickup, Deputy Will Hall
n Thomas Edward Fleenor Jr., Oceana, domestic battery, third offense, Deputy Will Hall.
n Herber Dewayne Short, Pineville, possession without prescription, Deputy Eric McKinney
n Michael Keith Hawks, Brenton, driving revoked, third offense, Deputy Ernest Harper Jr.
Aug. 15
n Haven Ray Stewart, Oceana, capias, domestic battery, Deputy Randy Brooks
n Tiffany N. Lusk, Oceana, forgery of a credit card, Deputy Mike Johnson.
Aug. 16
n Travas Carl Smith, Helen, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Scott Cook
Aug. 18
n Danny Roy Justus, Brenton, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Aug. 19
n Tara Ann Hutchens, Beckley, capias for third offense shoplifting, Deputy Todd Reilley
n Tommy Dale Accord, Lynco, possession of a controlled substance, Deputy Shane White
n Jason Dewayne Kinser, Wyoming, driving revoked, possession without prescription, Deputy Nick Parker
n Samantha K. Collins, Pineville, Possession of a Controlled Substance 2, Deputy Tyler Sizemore
Aug. 20
n Bobby Ray Allen, Cyclone, fleeing from an officer, assault on an officer x 2, domestic battery, obstructing an officer, capias, Deputy Matt Lane.
Aug. 21
n Nicole Renee Porter, Wyoming, worthless check, Deputy Scott Cook.
n Adam Joe Keeney, Cyclone, possession of a controlled substance, Deputy Nick Parker.
Aug. 22
n Nathan Douglas Miller, Brenton, brandishing, Deputy Tommy Blankenship
n Anthony Carlo Fuller, Glen Rogers, worthless check x 2, Deputy Brad Ellison.
n Nikita Li Lester, Bud, driving revoked for DUI, shoplifting first offense, Deputy Scott Cook.
n Penny Lynn Miller, Oceana, worthless check, Deputy Tommy Blankenship
n Michelle D. Green, Rock View, harassing phone calls, Deputy Will Hall
Aug. 23
n Russell Holland McBride, Coval, breaking & entering, Deputy Todd Reilley
n Anthony James Lester, Brenton, worthless check, Deputy Randy Brooks
Aug. 24
n Brandi Leann Burgess, Pineville, obstructing, DUI third offense, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
n Amber Rose Lowe, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputy Brad Ellison
Aug. 27
n Christie Dawn Simmons, Herndon, obstructing an officer, Deputy Todd Reilley
n Larry James Bryant, Justice, DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
Aug. 28
n Gregory Dewayne Lambert, Mullens, harassing phone calls, Deputy Mike Johnson.
Aug. 29
n Brandi Leeann Burgess, Pineville, grand larceny, entering without breaking, driving revoked, driving suspended, petty larceny, Deputy Randy Brooks
Aug. 30
n Robert Lloyd Fox, Amherstdale, possession of a controlled substance x 2, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Aug. 31
n James William Addair, Hanover, domestic battery, Deputy Nick Parker.