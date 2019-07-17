PINEVILLE - The following is the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department arrest report for the month of June. Arrests are listed by date of arrest; each entry includes suspect's name, followed by last known town of residence, charges and arresting officer.
June 1
- Lasasha Dawn Belcher, Lynch, grand larceny, Deputy Eric McKinney
June 2
- Jonathan Don Newcombe, Brenton, manufacture of a controlled substance, Deputy Todd Reilley
June 3
- Rebecca Marie Brown, Brenton, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
- Kenneth Kenneda, Simon, delivery of a controlled substance, Deputy Eric McKinney.
June 4
- Clayburn Dwayne Bishop, Simon, brandishing, Deputy Mike Johnson
- Arthur Jay Woolum, Coal Mountain, delivery of a controlled substance, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
June 5
- Tracy Lea McLean, Stephenson, possession without prescription x 3, possession with intent to deliver, Deputy Scott Cook.
- Travis Daniel Lester, Oceana, domestic battery, Deputy Christian Hedinger.
- Warren Lee Deel, Pineville, brandishing, Deputy Randy Brooks.
June 6
- Ashlie Nicole Lambert, Pineville, nighttime burglary, Deputy Kenny Wallen.
- Austin Lee Pennington, Pineville, nighttime burglary, Deputy Kenny Wallen.
- Larry Thomas Engler, Frankfort, Ky., possession without prescription, Deputy D. Cook/N. Parker
June 7
- Perry White, Hanover, driving suspended 3rd offense, Deputy Nick Parker.
June 8
- Christopher Lee York, Oceana, possession of methamphetamine, grand larceny, destruction of property, attempt to commit an offense, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Ricky Dale Bailey, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputy Todd Reilley.
June 9
- Jonathan Scott Hearn, Bud, domestic battery, Deputy Todd Reilley.
- Brandon Lee Lycans, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputies McKinney/S. Cook.
June 10
- Kevin Wayne Kuhn, Lester, battery, Deputy Brad Ellison
- Jamie Wash Church, North Springs, grand larceny, fleeing x 2, battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Kenneth Brandon Morgan, Hanover, grand larceny, obstructing an officer, Deputies Cook/Johnson/Blankenship
June 11
- Judith Deiara Warrix, Ikes Fork, driving suspended, no insurance, Christian Hedinger.
- Dakota Wade Morgan, Pineville, capias, Deputy Scott Cook
- David Lester Huffman, Saulsville, grand larceny, leaving the scene of an accident, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Kristine J. Lambert, Beckley, Bench Warrant (Circuit Court), Deputy Matt Lane.
June 12
- Michael Ray Brewster, Cyclone, illegally procuring electricity, Deputy Scott Cook
June 13
- Jonathan Dwayne East, Mullens, sexual assault 3rd degree x 2, Deputy Scott Cook.
- Marvin Adams, Clear Fork, fugitive, Deputies White/McKinney.
June 14
- Kristy Darlene Spainhour, Brenton, driving suspended, petit larceny, Deputy Christian Hedinger.
- Delta Dawn McKinney, Pineville, Driving Revoked for DUI, Deputy Todd Reilley.
June 16
- Jessica Marie Ritchie, Glen Fork, domestic battery, Deputy Eric McKinney
- Bobby Lee Tilley, Lynco, domestic battery, Deputy Nick Parker.
June 17
- Lauren Martha Hall, Clear Fork, obstructing an officer, Deputy Logan Cook.
June 18
- Roger Dale Conn, Corinne, domestic battery, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
June 20
- Natasha Shawn Belcher, Rockview, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Scott Cook
June 21
- Austin Daniel Cline, Clear Fork, driving revoked, Deputy Eric McKinney
June 23
- Chad Lewis Bailey, Oceana, manufacturing controlled substance, maintain dwelling for use of controlled substance, Deputies Sizemore/D. Cook/McKinney/N. Parker.
June 25
- David Jerome Adkins, Cyclone, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Billy Joe Gibson Jr., Cyclone, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Richard Mitchell Wall, Herndon, domestic battery, Deputy Eric McKinney.
June 26
- Jonathan Scott Hearn, Bud, manufacture of controlled substance, Deputy Scott Cook.
June 27
- Dennis Scott Cline, Simon, domestic battery, Deputy Kenny Wallen.
June 28
- Gregory James Stacy, Brenton, domestic battery, Deputy Bill Toler.
June 29
- Jeffrey Clay Ott, Pineville, domestic battery, battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
June 30
- Anthony J. Lester, Oceana, driving revoked 2nd offense, Deputy Nick Parker
- Robert Lee Noon Jr., Glen Burnie, Maryland, DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.