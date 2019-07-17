PINEVILLE - The following is the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department arrest report for the month of June. Arrests are listed by date of arrest; each entry includes suspect's name, followed by last known town of residence, charges and arresting officer.

June 1

- Lasasha Dawn Belcher, Lynch, grand larceny, Deputy Eric McKinney

June 2

- Jonathan Don Newcombe, Brenton, manufacture of a controlled substance, Deputy Todd Reilley

June 3

- Rebecca Marie Brown, Brenton, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.

- Kenneth Kenneda, Simon, delivery of a controlled substance, Deputy Eric McKinney.

June 4

- Clayburn Dwayne Bishop, Simon, brandishing, Deputy Mike Johnson

- Arthur Jay Woolum, Coal Mountain, delivery of a controlled substance, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.

June 5

- Tracy Lea McLean, Stephenson, possession without prescription x 3, possession with intent to deliver, Deputy Scott Cook.

- Travis Daniel Lester, Oceana, domestic battery, Deputy Christian Hedinger.

- Warren Lee Deel, Pineville, brandishing, Deputy Randy Brooks.

June 6

- Ashlie Nicole Lambert, Pineville, nighttime burglary, Deputy Kenny Wallen.

- Austin Lee Pennington, Pineville, nighttime burglary, Deputy Kenny Wallen.

- Larry Thomas Engler, Frankfort, Ky., possession without prescription, Deputy D. Cook/N. Parker

June 7

- Perry White, Hanover, driving suspended 3rd offense, Deputy Nick Parker.

June 8

- Christopher Lee York, Oceana, possession of methamphetamine, grand larceny, destruction of property, attempt to commit an offense, Deputy Logan Cook.

- Ricky Dale Bailey, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputy Todd Reilley.

June 9

- Jonathan Scott Hearn, Bud, domestic battery, Deputy Todd Reilley.

- Brandon Lee Lycans, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputies McKinney/S. Cook.

June 10

- Kevin Wayne Kuhn, Lester, battery, Deputy Brad Ellison

- Jamie Wash Church, North Springs, grand larceny, fleeing x 2, battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, Deputy Logan Cook.

- Kenneth Brandon Morgan, Hanover, grand larceny, obstructing an officer, Deputies Cook/Johnson/Blankenship

June 11

- Judith Deiara Warrix, Ikes Fork, driving suspended, no insurance, Christian Hedinger.

- Dakota Wade Morgan, Pineville, capias, Deputy Scott Cook

- David Lester Huffman, Saulsville, grand larceny, leaving the scene of an accident, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.

- Kristine J. Lambert, Beckley, Bench Warrant (Circuit Court), Deputy Matt Lane.

June 12

- Michael Ray Brewster, Cyclone, illegally procuring electricity, Deputy Scott Cook

June 13

- Jonathan Dwayne East, Mullens, sexual assault 3rd degree x 2, Deputy Scott Cook.

- Marvin Adams, Clear Fork, fugitive, Deputies White/McKinney.

June 14

- Kristy Darlene Spainhour, Brenton, driving suspended, petit larceny, Deputy Christian Hedinger.

- Delta Dawn McKinney, Pineville, Driving Revoked for DUI, Deputy Todd Reilley.

June 16

- Jessica Marie Ritchie, Glen Fork, domestic battery, Deputy Eric McKinney

- Bobby Lee Tilley, Lynco, domestic battery, Deputy Nick Parker.

June 17

- Lauren Martha Hall, Clear Fork, obstructing an officer, Deputy Logan Cook.

June 18

- Roger Dale Conn, Corinne, domestic battery, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.

June 20

- Natasha Shawn Belcher, Rockview, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Scott Cook

June 21

- Austin Daniel Cline, Clear Fork, driving revoked, Deputy Eric McKinney

June 23

- Chad Lewis Bailey, Oceana, manufacturing controlled substance, maintain dwelling for use of controlled substance, Deputies Sizemore/D. Cook/McKinney/N. Parker.

June 25

- David Jerome Adkins, Cyclone, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.

- Billy Joe Gibson Jr., Cyclone, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.

- Richard Mitchell Wall, Herndon, domestic battery, Deputy Eric McKinney.

June 26

- Jonathan Scott Hearn, Bud, manufacture of controlled substance, Deputy Scott Cook.

June 27

- Dennis Scott Cline, Simon, domestic battery, Deputy Kenny Wallen.

June 28

- Gregory James Stacy, Brenton, domestic battery, Deputy Bill Toler.

June 29

- Jeffrey Clay Ott, Pineville, domestic battery, battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.

June 30

- Anthony J. Lester, Oceana, driving revoked 2nd offense, Deputy Nick Parker

- Robert Lee Noon Jr., Glen Burnie, Maryland, DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.

Tags