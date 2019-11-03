PINEVILLE — Here is the arrest blotter for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for October. The arrests are arranged by date. Each entry includes the suspect’s name, last known town of residence, charges file against them, and the name of the arresting officer.
Oct. 1
- James Raymond Hammond, Greenville, West Virginia, sexual abuse by a parent, Deputy Mike Johnson.
- Andy Patton, Mullens, destruction of property, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Nick Hatfield, Baileysville, probation violation, Deputy Randy Brooks.
Oct. 2
- Allen Ray Adams, Pineville, driving revoked for DUI, capias, Deputy Nick Parker.
- Jeffrey Glenn Gibson, Pineville, DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
Oct. 3
- Bobby Lee Tilley, Oceana, worthless check, Deputy Randy Brooks.
- Michael Lee Griggs, Sabine, domestic battery 2nd offense and bond violation, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
Oct. 4
- Bryan Tracy Choate, Brenton, DUI, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
Oct. 7
- Angela Martina Christian, Mullens, animal cruelty, domestic assault, Deputy Todd Reilley.
- Provie Louise Lucas, Rupert, domestic battery, Deputy Earnest Harper, Jr.
Oct. 8
- Amber Dawn Webb, Pineville, fugitive from Virginia, capias from Raleigh County, R.Snow/B. Ellison
- Ronald Rick Ryan, Mullens, tampering with an automobile, Petty Larceny, Deputy Eric McKinney
- Steven William Ross, Jr., Oceana, burglary, unlawful taking of vehicle, Capias, domestic battery, domestic assault, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Oct. 9
- Jerry Lee Hall Jr., Brenton, driving suspended/revoked, Matt Layne
- Jeffrey Dale Holcomb, Hanover, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Eric McKinney.
- Robert Bubba Reid, McGraws, capias x 2, Deputy Matt Lane.
Oct. 10
- Adam Toler, Simon, family court pickup, Deputy Eric McKinney.
Oct. 11
- Jerry Lee Hall, Jr., Brenton, fugitive from justice (Virginia) for grand larceny, Deputy Logan Cook.
Oct. 12
- Benjamin J. Lowery, Coval, fleeing in an auto, battery on an officer, obstruction of an officer, domestic battery x 2. Deputy Todd Reilley.
Oct. 14
- Provie Louise Lucas, Rupert, bond violation, Deputy Mike Johnson.
Oct. 18
- James Harold Maynard III, Crany, contempt of a DVP, Deputy Matt Lane.
- Bobby Joe Morgan, Iaeger, expired MVI, driving suspended, Deputy Nick Parker.
- Lucas Clint Minor, Sun Hill, domestic battery 3rd offense, obstructing an officer, Deputy Logan Cook.
Oct. 19
- Billy Joe Lester, Ansted, domestic assault, fleeing an officer, safety equipment, no motorcycle endorsement on license, Deputies Reilley, Sizemore and Parker.
- Jacob Ray Meade, Oceana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Oct 20
- Jamie Lee Watts, Cyclone, capias, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Oct. 21
- Joseph Dewayne Blankenship, Oceana, tampering with an automobile, petty larceny, possession of a controlled substance, Deputy Todd Reilley.
Oct. 22
- Joseph Dewayne Blankenship, Oceana, failure to appear, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
- Caleb Joshua Hatfield, Baileysville, battery, Deputies Blankenship/Cornett.
- Travis Daniel Lester, Pineville, criminal invasion of privacy, Deputies Blankenship/Cornett
Oct. 23
- Penny Sue Biggs, Otsego, transfer of stolen property, Deputy Brad Ellison.
- Jonathan Ray Ball, Brenton, domestic battery, Deputy Earnest Parker, Jr.
- Oakley James Bailey, New Richmond, domestic battery, strangulation, malicious wounding. Deputies Harper/McKinney/Lane.
- Robert Dale Graham Jr., Pineville, domestic bond violation, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
Oct. 24
- Oakley James Bailey, New Richmond, capias, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
- Troy Calliway Morgan, Matheny, domestic battery, Deputy Todd Reilley.
- Joshua Michael Hargis, Pineville, domestic battery, Deputy Matt Lane.
Oct. 25
- Ronnie Dale Booth, Cyclone, domestic assault, obstructing an officer, Deputy Kenny Wallen.
Oct. 26
- Thomas Benjamin Paynter, Pineville, domestic battery, Deputy Matt Lane
Oct. 27
- Stephen Dale Shumate, Saulsville, DUI 2nd, assault, leaving the scene, Deputy Logan Cook.
Oct. 28
- Huey Edward Cook, Oceana, second degree sexual abuse, Deputy Brad Ellison.
Oct. 29
- Cassie Lee Green, Brenton, possession with intent to deliver, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Oct. 30
- Shelia Marie Blake, McGraws, possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Danny Ray Cline, Simon, domestic battery, Deputies Harper/Parker.