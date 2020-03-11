PINEVILLE — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department released its February arrest report.
The arrests are arranged according to date. Each entry includes the suspect’s name, last known place of residence, charge or charges, and the name of the arresting officer.
Feb. 1
- Eddie Arnold Bennett Sr., Matoaka, domestic assault, Deputies T. Sizemore and S. White
- Mandy Shane Smoot, Rockview, nighttime burglary, Deputy Matt Lane
Feb. 3
- Thomas Vincent Bauder Jr., Mount Storm, DUI alcohol, Deputy Logan Cook
Feb. 4
- Charles Leeray Lane, Brenton, driving revoked for DUI, Deputies Hedinger and Harper.
- Kristy Darlene Spainhour, Brenton, DUI first offense, driving suspended third offense, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Freda Lynn Lane, New Richwood, obstructing an officer, Deputy Tyler Sizemore
Feb. 5
- Christopher Alexander Kenneda, Glen Rogers, petty larceny x 3, Deputy Randy Brooks.
- Cassie Lee Green, Rockview, possession of controlled substance x 2, permitting DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
- James Earl Privett, Glen Fork, possession without subscription, Deputies McKInney and Harper.
Feb. 7
- Angel Paige Adkins, Cyclone, domestic battery, Deputy Todd Reilley.
- Jimmy Darvin Ellis, Ramey Addition, capias, probation violation, hunting out of season, hunting from a motorized vehicle, hunting without a license, hunting on land of another, Deputies Sizemore, Parker and Hedinger.
- Jeremiah Dwayne Adkins, Mullensville, possession with intent to deliver, Deputy Nick Parker.
- Adam Jared Graybill, Mullensville, possession with intent to deliver, person prohibited from firearm x 2, Deputy Tyler Sizemore
Feb. 8
- Corey Lee Porter, Brenton, domestic assault, Deputy Shane White.
Feb. 9
- David Jason Chancey II, Pineville, possession of controlled substance, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Robert James Salmons, Pineville, obstructing an officer, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- James Chester Stafford, Pineville, DUI, Deputy Nick Parker
Feb. 10
- Steven Todd Belcher, Gilbert, DUI less than 0.15 Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
- Harold Gene Lane, Brenton, DUI 3rd offense, driving revoked DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Michelle Lynn Addington-Shepherd, Oceana, indecent exposure, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
- Jackie H. Counts III, Lynco, Family Court pickup, Deputy Shane White.
Feb. 11
- Brian Charles Kennedy, Gilbert, domestic assault, destruction of property, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Melissa Ann Cook, Pineville, obtaining under false pretense, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
- Samantha Jo Stacy, Itmann, possession of a controlled substance x 3, Deputy Logan Cook.
- William L. Lowery III, Matoaka, domestic bond violation, Deputy Eric McKInney.
- Lonnie Ray Stewart, Oceana, DUI second offense, Deputy Logan Cook.
Feb. 12
- Adam Jared Graybill, Rockview, driving revoked for DUI 3rd offense, Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
Feb. 13
- Glenn Donald Belcher II, Brenton, DUI first offense, Deputy Logan Cook.
Feb. 14
- Oakley James Bailey, New Richmond, violation of a domestic violence petition, Chief Brad Ellison.
Feb. 16
- Paul Derick York, Oceana, probation violation, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Matthew Douglas Morgan, Simon, capias x 2, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Richard Lee Ramsey, Pineville, domestic assault, Deputy Todd Reilley.
Feb. 17
- Gary Gibson, Kopperston, probation violation, Deputy Shane White
- Curtis Langford Osborne, Cyclone, probation violation (Logan County), Family Court pickup, Deputies Harper, Parker, Sizemore
Feb. 18
- Randall James Bennett, Bud, kidnapping, domestic assault, brandishing, person prohibited from possession a firearm, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
Feb. 19
- Billy Eugene Adkins II, Cyclone, driving revoked, Deputy Logan Cook
- Ashley Paige Hensley, Oceana, domestic battery, Deputy Logan Cook
Feb. 20
- Lorraine Virginia Church, North Spring, capias, Deputy Tommy Blankenship
Feb. 21
- Adam Ray Walker, Brenton, capias, driving revoked 2nd offense, Deputy Eric McKinney.
- Crystal Louise Meeks, Glen Fork, DUI, driving revoked, possession without prescription, Deputy Matt Lane.
- Matthew Jason Combs, Glen Fork, possession without prescription x 2, Deputy Matt Lane.
Feb. 22
- Judd Stephen Reed, Turkey Creek, burglary (entering without breaking), Deputies Hedinger and Parker.
Feb. 23
- Wonnie J. Flaugher, Oceana, Family Court pickup, Deputy Christin Hedinger
- Medwin Jorrell Willard, Brenton, obstructing an officer, Deputy Logan Cook.
Feb. 24
- Travis Matthew Lafferty, East Bend, N.C., driving revoked, Deputy Eric McKinney.
- Yolanda Dawn Toler, Oceana, possession of a controlled substance x 3, Deputy Logan Cook.
Feb. 25
- Roger Dean Pritt, Oceana, domestic battery, Deputy Tommy Blankenship
- Rickie Dean Helmandollar, Oceana, domestic battery, Deputy Tyler Sizemore
- James Trent, Pineville, Family Court pickup, Deputy Matt Lane.
Feb. 26
- Romona Marie Cartwright, Princeton, capias, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
Feb. 27
- Eddie Dewayne Graham, Mullens, bailpiece, capias, Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
Feb. 28
- Marc Francell Scott, Bud, domestic assault 3rd Offense, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Jennifer Lynn Lusk, Oceana, malicious assault, child neglect x 2, domestic battery, brandishing, Deputy Eric McKinney.
- Savannah Lynn
- Chapman, Williamson, battery, trespassing, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Billy Joe Lusk, Oceana, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Don Cook.
Feb. 29
- Anthony Keith Sturgill, Williamson, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, Deputy Logan Cook
- Anthony Shawn Woolum, Ikes Fork, possession of heroin, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Terry Keith Lester, Hanover, Family Court pickup, Deputy Matt Lane
- Venessa Lester Collins, Brenton, possession of a controlled substance, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Robert Clair Stewart, Pineville, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, no insurance, Deputy Logan Cook.