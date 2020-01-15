PINEVILLE — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department released its arrest log for December 2019. The arrests are arranged by date, then each entry includes the name of the person arrested, his or her last known town of residence, the charges filed against them and the name of the arresting officer.
Dec. 1
- Kenneth Lee Hardy, Mullens, burglary, destruction of property, petit larceny, fleeing, possession of controlled substance x 3, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Dec. 2
- Barbara Gay Graham, Maben, domestic battery, Deputies Blankenship and Cornett.
Dec. 5
- Kathy Jo Day, Mullens, DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Francis Maurice McKenzie, Oceana, cruelty to animals, Deputy Joesph Cornett.
- Joe Lloyd Treadway, Herndon, DUI — first offense, Deputy Kenny Wallen
Dec. 6
- Keith Tex Hatfield, Pineville, first offense driving suspended, petit larceny, grand larceny, Deputy Brad Ellison
- Eric Dewayne Taylor, Glen Fork, Capias, Deputy Mike Johnson.
Dec. 7
- Adam Daniel Thompson, Whitesville, domestic battery, capias, probation violation, Deputy Todd Reilley
- Dawton Wade Mullins, Brenton, domestic assault, destruction of property, Deputies Sizemore and N. Parker.
Dec. 8
- Trevor Paul Shrewsbury, Stephenson, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring stolen property, Deputy Logan Cook.
- Christopher Steven Shrewsbury, Stephenson, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, driving suspended, receiving or transferring stolen property, Deputy Logan Cook.
Dec. 9
- Katlyn Charity Green, Itmann, receiving or transferring stolen property, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
Dec. 11
- Heather Michelle Wilson, Mallory, receiving or transferring stolen property, Deputy Mike Johnson.
Dec. 12
- Virgil Anderson Shrewsbury III, Bud, breaking & entering, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
Dec. 16
- Jonathan Ray Ball, Brenton, domestic battery, Deputies Harper and White.
Dec. 18
- Michelle Dawn Green, Glen Rogers, domestic battery, Deputy Mike Johnson.
Dec. 19
- Jamie S. West, Hanover, Family Court pickup, Deputy Jospeh Cornett.
- Joey Jay Cline, Coal Mountain, petit larceny, obtaining under false pretense, conspiracy, Deputy Matt Lane.
Dec. 20
- Bobby Joe Morgan, Hanover, Family Court capias, Deputy Joesph Cornett.
Dec. 21
- Jospeh Matthew Bunch, Beckley, DUI first offense, Deputy Shane White.
- Adrianne Nichole Farley, Corinne, possession without prescription x 4, Deputy Shane White.
- Christopher Shane Green, Pineville, DUI, driving suspended, Deputy Logan Cook
Dec. 23
- Matthew Edward Adkins, Key Rock, obstructing an officer, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Dec. 24
- Brandon Edward Lambert, Herndon, malicious assault, felon in possession of firearm, obstructing an officer, destruction of property x 2, Deputy Logan Cook.
Dec. 25
- Amanda Marie Hall, Glen Rogers, domestic battery, Matt Lane.
Dec. 27
- Mark Anthony Lindsay II, Mullens, domestic battery, Deputy Christian Hedinger.
Dec. 31
Larry Thomas Powers III, McGraws, possession without prescription, Deputy Logan Cook.