CHARLESTON — Earlier this month, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a bill raising the standards on sexual assault kit testing, which will allow for faster testing and let victims keep a closer eye on their cases.
Justice signed House Bill 4476 into law March 5, which mandates the swift testing of every rape kit in the state. The law also creates a new Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Commission, which will continue efforts in bettering the state’s response to testing the kits.
Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said he believes the bill will help victims receive justice.
“I think it will do a couple of things for a matter of justice — getting the back logs cleared and setting standards of testing will help victims and people who are accused,” he said. “It also has effects on the Marshall (University) Forensic Science Center. They were a big piece in whittling down the backlog before with a grant that allowed them to get in, and they cleared a ton of stored kits. I’m hopeful the new standards and such will help Marshall play an even bigger role in that.”
Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for Joyful Heart, which is a national leader in the effort to reform rape kit policies across the country, was pleased with the move.
“Behind every rape kit is a person — a sexual assault survivor — waiting for justice,” she said. “The rape kit backlog represents a failure of the criminal justice system to protect survivors and hold perpetrators accountable. We can and must do better. When jurisdictions test every kit, they solve crimes, bring answers and a path to justice for survivors, take criminals off the streets and exonerate the wrongly convicted.”
The new law requires heath care providers to send rape kits directly to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory for testing within 30 days of collection. This bypasses the kits being sent to local investigating law enforcement agencies, where they could get lost or be put on the back shelf, which streamlines the rape kit handling process.
Anyone who fails to follow the law can be fined from $50 to $200, or be jailed for 60 days.
The Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Commission is expected to be up and running by Dec. 1. It is tasked with developing a plan to establish the order of priority for testing kits, testing all kits already taken and establishing a tracking system for all kits tested after the Dec. 1 start date. The tracking system will also allow victims to log in and obtain the status of their kit testing.
Knecht said the mandate has the potential to bring West Virginia into compliance with Joyful Heart’s six pillars of reform, bringing it to the front line of rape kit testing in America.
“We look forward to working with state legislators, local advocates and the commission to bring further reform to the state,” she said. “We are grateful to the elected leaders and stakeholders who remained committed to seeing these important policies enacted and implemented.”