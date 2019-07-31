The Independent Herald
MULLENS - The Blankenships had their bi-annual reunion on June 22 at Twin Falls State Park Lodge in Mullens.
The children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren of Calaway (CW) and Lottie Blankenship of Clear Fork, West Virginia, gather every two years. This was their sixth reunion, and the 10th year since the tradition began, according to Blankenship family member Cheryl S. Patrick, who traveled from Durham, North Carolina, for the reunion.
"There are three children still with us," Patrick wrote. "Eula B. Bailey, Clear Fork, West Virginia; Helen B. Toler, Advairsville, Georgia, and Glenna Sue B. Childress, Spotsylnania, Virginia. The families came from Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, as well as Clear Fork. It was a great time had by all."