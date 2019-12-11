CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is accepting applications for its statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program.
The program offers up to a $3,000 award to West Virginia master traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long, in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form.
These apprenticeships, offered to masters of traditional music, dance, craft, foodways, storytelling and more — in any cultural community in the state — facilitate the transmission of techniques and artistry of the forms as well as their histories and traditions.
Applications are available at wvhumanities.org/folklifeapprenticeships or by calling state folklorist Emily Hilliard at 304-346-8500 and are due Jan. 31, 2020.
The West Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program will support up to eight pairs of master traditional artists and their apprentices, culminating in a final free public showcase in Charleston in early 2021. Master/apprentice pairs will also hold a free public presentation in their home communities.
“We are thrilled to continue this program that strengthens the transmission of cultural heritage traditions between generations in communities across the state, inspires new practitioners and recognizes existing masters,” Hilliard said in a news release.
This is the second year of the biennial program.
The 2017-18 Apprenticeship Program awarded apprenticeships in the traditions of old-time fiddle and stories of Clay County, old-time fiddle of Greenbrier County, blues/black gospel, herbalism/green traditions and salt-rising bread.