CHARLESTON — The 2020 “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar is available to order.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the free calendar includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
The photographers whose work is featured in this year’s calendar include: Ann Walker, Lynn Carr, Karl Boone, Margaret Hoogland, Rebecca Byers, Lori Brookover, Charmagne Vecchio, Angie Bolen, Sandra Miller, Alan Tucker, Janna Vaught and Edward Rehbein.
To order a calendar, go to www.dep.wv.gov, calll 800-322-5530 or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list.
Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.