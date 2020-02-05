PINEVILLE — Like the rivalry itself, the meeting to discuss its future — even if only the immediate future — played to a full house.
Recent incidents at the Westside at Wyoming East game had crossed the line to the extent where some were wondering whether the rivalry could — or should — continue in such a fashion.
A special meeting of the Wyoming County Board of Education was called after an on-court incident and racially tinged drawings aimed at Westside’s Jace Colucci were found prior to the game on Jan. 17.
The West Virginia State Police out of Nicholas County are investigating the incident.
So Wednesday, Jan.29, in a packed auditorium at Pineville Middle School, the people of the county, all 128 who attended, were allowed to speak.
Three options were on the table:
- Not play each other at all.
- Play at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley.
- Play the game as it has been played, but with a new commitment to focus on safety.
The meeting was broken into eight groups, small enough to allow everyone a voice.
In the end, the people — coaches, athletes, parents, teachers and even a few who simply said they were fans of the rivalry and the two schools --spoke.
The rivalry will continue. By a unanimous vote, the Board determined that the rivalry will continue, with an added emphasis on safety and a few ideas to consider for the future of what has largely been, since it started in 2003, one of the state’s top rivalries.
In voting done in the eight groups, it was a unanimous vote as well.
Wyoming County Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline said she was pleased with the way the meting turned out.
“I really appreciate the courage of the board to bring this to the stakeholders, the citizenry and the families and the kids,” Cline said. “When you gather people together with the kind of heated rivalry we’ve had, you don’t know exactly what is going to happen or what the outcome (of the vote) is going to be. But I really did have faith that they would work together for the well being of children, and they did.”
A watchful eye will be kept on the rivalry, with the next game on Friday, Feb. 7, at Westside.
“We want to be the best models for kids that we can, to model the behavior we want to see in them,” Cline said. “We have got to keep it healthy and not let it become toxic and volatile, out of control. Intense is one thing, volatile is another.”
What did come out of the meeting was a wellspring of ideas.
Among those was a type of Wyoming County sportsmanship pledge, to be recited before the game. Another is the potential of naming a sportsmanship award, given to a player or a cheering section after each game. Another is a zero-tolerance policy with regard to actions occurring on the floor, such as in the Jan. 17 game when a fan approached the Wyoming East bench.
“Wasn’t it exiting to see all the ideas that people brought forth?” Cline asked. “You know they can, you just hope the will, and man, they brought it.”
It was also brought up that perhaps the teams play too many times during the course of the season. Wyoming East and Westside could meet four times in boys basketball if they both play in the sectional tournament next month.
But that won’t be a problem in the near future. Under the new, experimental four-class system beginning next year, Wyoming East is classified a Class AA team, while Westside will be Class AAA.
Here is what county coaches had to say about the meeting:
- Darren Thomas, Westside girls basketball: “Both teams need to play one another. It’s one of the best rivalries in the state and it has been since we opened up 18 years ago. It was a productive meeting, we got some things worked out and we will go forward from here. We will do what we have to do to make this rivalry work.”
- Shawn Jenkins, Westside boys basketball: “I thought it was a very well ran and a very well-thought-out process that our board, and that our superintendent and assistant superintendent had thought about (coming into the meeting). I thought it went well and I liked the outcome.”
- Derek Brooks, Wyoming East boys basketball: “It was good to get both sides together and kind of resolve what’s going on,” Brooks said. “As you can see, it was pretty much unanimous that (the third option) was what everybody wanted, to continue playing at each others schools with a few things to make it safer for both sides and at both places. There were a lot of good opinions and a lot of good things said to make that happen.”
- Angie Boninsegna, Wyoming East girls basketball: “We have such a good rivalry when Westside and Wyoming East play, I’m glad to see it continue. On the girls side, we have a lot of healthy respect — both programs do for one another — and I think that will continue on. (The meeting Wednesday) was a positive step to move our teams forward.”
- Mike Kodak, Athletic Director at Wyoming East: “It’s important for us to move forward. It’s important for us to foster a positive attitude to make sure the kids are safe, the fans are safe and that we demonstrate as adults that we are going to do this in a positive way. It was good for me to sit in groups and hear opinions other than what I hear every day. We heard from players, fans, parents. There were a lot of people here that didn’t have a dog in the fight, so to speak, but they were able to voice their opinions. Everybody was positive about the situation.”