PINEVILLE — At every opportunity, E-Z Stop Director of Operations Richie Walker brought up hosting a basketball tournament to store owners Mike and Terri Muscari.
Well, “brought up” might be a little light.
“I begged,” Walker said, beginning to laugh. “I’ve been begging.”
He had help.
“Kyle Muscari fought hard to get the tournament back,” Walker said. “It is another way for us to give back to our county that we love and call home.”
Understand that the Muscaris once held one of the premier area basketball tournaments here in Wyoming County — The Family Healthcare Classic — long before it was in vogue to have a tournament.
It was the first top-notch, first-class tournament in the area.
Walker knew any tournament that Mike and Terri got behind would once again be a top flight event. He was right. Starting with Dr. Sam, and now his sons, both doctors, the Muscari family has been longtime advocates for Wyoming County.
When the Muscaris — owners of the E-Z Stop convenience stores in Wyoming County — gave the green light to go ahead, Walker went to work.
First up was the name: The E-Z Stop Christmas Tournament. All the work done will transpire into once again being one of the top-notch tournaments in the area, not to mention an economic boost to the county.
For instance, Walker has already spent about $5,000 on the tournament in booking rooms for the visiting teams and for EZ Stop gift bags and T-shirts for the tournament participants.
And what of those participants.
There are Virginia powers T.C. Williams and Patriot High School.
If T.C. Williams sounds familiar, it is the school from the movie “Remember the Titans.”
The team is also coached by Darryl Prue, a former West Virginia University teammate of Wyoming East assistant coach Herbie Brooks.
Patriot High School is coached by a former player of John Jenkins, brother of Westside coach Shawn Jenkins.
As is always the case, there are several storylines around the tournament.
One is the logo for the tournament.
Walker and his team took the existing E-Z Stop logo and made it a logo for the tournament, which will adorn the bags and T-shirts.
Walker said the coaches from both schools — Derek Brook from Wyoming East and Shawn Jenkins from Westside — have worked well together in helping get the tournament.
“When I talked to Coach Brooks he said, ‘We have seniors this year and you have seniors, why don’t we host it this year and you guys next year?’” Jenkins said. “I thought that was a pretty good idea.”
Walker said the schedule has been set as well.
On the first night, Dec. 27, T.C. Williams will take on Westside at 5:30 p.m. and Patriot will face Wyoming East at 7:30 p.m.
The next night, the games will flip with Patriot facing Westside at 5:30 p.m. and T.C. Williams facing Wyoming East at 7:30 p.m.
The games will all be held at Wyoming East High School.
There are four E-Z Stop locations in Wyoming County — Bud, Pineville, Jesse and Brenton. The stores now employee a total of 42 people.