Dairy Winkle owner Kerry “Paco” Ellison recently installed a door at the store’s Campbells Creek drive-thru window to keep customers — annoyed at the restrictions of social distancing — from getting out of their cars and sticking their heads through the opening.
“When you pull up in your car, you’re actually 6 feet from the girl you’re talking to. And there’s a little basket roller that she rolls things back and forth with” to exchange food and money, he said.
A few miles away at the Penn Station East Coast Subs in Kanawha City, as well as nine other franchise locations, employees answer a series of health questions and check their temperatures before they start each shift.
“You now wash your hands 20 to 30 times a day, plus use hand sanitizer, plus we’re wearing gloves, we’re doing everything they are recommending,” and more, said co-owner Roger Kirkland, referring to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
And yet.
It is hard to imagine a decision more fraught with peril than the one facing the restaurant industry right now.
The choice: to stay open and serve the public in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but accept some risk of spreading the deadly virus, or shut down and jeopardize their financial futures and the jobs of their staffs.
Gov. Jim Justice’s shelter-in-place order last week designated restaurants with curbside and delivery options as essential businesses. That allowed those eateries to stay open.
It also presented owners and managers with a deeply personal moral and ethical dilemma.
“It’s a little gut-wrenching,” said Kevin Madison, general manager of Charleston’s Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, where he and a handful of remaining employees managed a brisk business in the early days of the outbreak.
“The governor ordering the stay-at-home order, yes, we are allowed to be open but ... we just think we should be part of people staying at home,” Madison said.
“The risk is minimal, but it’s still there, and we would feel terrible if something were to happen, so we’re following his orders. We’re all staying home.”
On the city’s West Side, Frank and Julia Gonzales abruptly and reluctantly shuttered two restaurants, Mi Cocina de Amor and Gonzoburger, but would have appreciated clearer direction.
“Right on the stay-at-home order that I’m looking at, it says you can go to a restaurant for take-out or drive-thru and it seems redundant to me,” Frank Gonzales said.
“Do I now feel like I’m essential and I need to be there because people are going to be relying on that source of food to come and get it, or do I feel like I’m not essential and if I open it’s because I’m money-grubbing and I’m willing to put my employees at risk?”
After consulting with the mayor’s staff — “They made it clear they did not discourage us to be open” — they ultimately decided to close.
“There’s gonna be some exposure. I couldn’t hand you a bag without getting inside of 6 feet,” he said.
“You touch the pen, you touch the bag,” Julia Gonzales said. “Are we putting our workers at risk and trying to balance that with, you know, business?”
Closing feels like the right thing for them — but it’s a kick in the teeth.
“It’s tough, especially on a day like today with the nice weather. We’d lose about $6,000 to $8,000 on a day like today,” Frank Gonzales said.
There are compelling arguments either way.
On Charleston’s East End, Keeley Steele has shut down Tricky Fish and is carefully scrutinizing the business at Bluegrass Kitchen and Starlings Provisions. For now, it makes sense for both to remain open, she said.
“We live in a neighborhood. People can literally walk here. We’re not letting people into the building. We’re delivering everything out of their cars. We’re not even taking credit cards. All that has to be done over the phone. We’re not touching anything,” she said.
She is convinced she can provide her product safely for both customers and staff. But emotions are running high on both sides.
“I am not going to judge them for closing and I expect the same respect. I’ve seen some posts where folks have closed and it feels a little guilt-driven for those of us who’ve made a different choice,” Steele said.
Some of the tension stems from the financial disaster the shutdown has brought, Kirkland said.
“There is no way there is any restaurant out there that’s coming anywhere near the break-even point,” he said. “We’re writing checks out, we’re hitting every reserve we have.”
Being open for him is a matter of serving those who are keeping the community afloat during its hour of greatest need.
“Tell the policeman, ‘Yeah, we want you to come out here, work a 12-hour shift, five, six, seven days a week, and by the way all the restaurants are closed so pack your lunch,’” he said.
“Ask the firemen about what they’re gonna do. Ask the EMS workers what they’re gonna do. Ask the guys that are out there keeping the electricity running, because that’s who I’m servicing right now.”