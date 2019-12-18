CHARLESTON — The Clay Center may want to check the air conditioning, because it’s going to get “Hot in Herre.”
Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly is scheduled to play the arts and science center in Charleston on June 10.
The 45-year-old rapper and occasional actor, best known for hits, including “Dilemma,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot in Herre,” will be on tour in 2020 in support of the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough record, “Country Grammar.”
Along with music, Nelly has appeared on several reality television shows, including “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Nellyville” and most recently “The Platinum Life.”
Presale tickets began Tuesday, with public tickets on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Tickets range from $40 to $99 for Dance Zone access.
For more information, stop by the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.