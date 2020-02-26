LOGAN — Are you a laid-off worker due to the decline in the coal industry, or is your unemployment running out? Would you like to learn a new trade and even create a small business of your own? BuildJobs Initiative is currently looking for new applicants from Logan, Boone, Lincoln, Mingo, and Wyoming counties. The program is part of PRIDE Community Services, located at 699 Stratton St. in Logan.
Michelle Gamble has been the BuildJobs Coordinator since April 2018. Originally from Pikeville, Kentucky, Gamble has an associate’s degree in applied science from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, as well as a background in business management.
“This program has really taken off since I’ve been here,” she said. “We’ve got so many more applicants, so many more people in surrounding counties.”
BuildJobs Initiative provides participants with a daily stipend and worker’s compensation. It offers on-the-job training and has a partnership with Southern, which also has additional courses. For those who don’t qualify for financial aid, BuildJobs Initiative pays for their tuition. Currently, the program has 12 participants, but Gamble would like to see an increase in both participants and contractors.
“It’s a slow period right now for contractors, and that’s understandable,” said Gamble. “They don’t have as many jobs for our participants, but we would like to see some more that is interested. It’s free labor for contractors. They just have to be willing to train my participants for me. That’s our struggle right now.”
Those who apply to the program must meet certain requirements. They must be 18 years of age or older. They have to provide a valid ID and a copy of their Social Security card, and they need to pass a drug screen and a background check. For those who have a criminal record, there is now hope of being admitted into the program.
“Right now, since I’ve taken over, we’ve recently started doing a Second Chance program,” said Gamble. “That’s to help people that maybe have something on their criminal record. If their background check comes back ineligible, then they can do a character reference letter. Our executive director here can approve or deny, depending on the charges, because some of these people are having difficulties finding jobs, and it’s because of something maybe in their past 12 years ago. It could be something as simple as a DUI. It could be something as simple as a credit card charge. You never know what the situation may be, but it’s still holding them back to this day.”
Gamble has also helped some of the participants obtain expungements. Those with criminal backgrounds are not allowed to work in certain areas where there are children and seniors, but they can still receive training and are permitted to work in designated areas such as small houses, funded by PRIDE, that are located on private property. Two houses have already been built, and construction is about to begin on another one.
The program, however, is not without its challenges.
“I would like to see the numbers up a little bit more as far as the ones that actually go and take their exams,” said Gamble. “Some never get in contact with me to take the contracting exams, or they won’t show up.”
According to Gamble, those who take the program seriously either find work or start a business of their own.
“We’ve even hired some here at PRIDE in our weatherization department,” she said. “We’ve got three so far that we’ve hired on from the BuildJobs program. We’ve had two so far that has been business owners. They’ve passed their contracting exams. They’ve passed their business and law exams. Now they’re their own business owners, and we use them to place our participants with.”
BuildJobs Initiative is committed to bringing economic opportunities for both workers and contractors in southern West Virginia.
“Anybody that’s been economically affected by the decline in coal needs to get in contact with us,” said Gamble. “Not just BuildJobs, but PRIDE in general. I believe that we can be a big resource for them. Even if it’s not, say, a coal miner in the family, if you don’t have anybody that’s in the coal mines, the decline in coal hurts everybody. It hurts all businesses, small businesses. It hurts everybody. So reach out to us, and we’ll try our best to help you out.”
Due to a small amount of contractors, there is currently a wait list for BuildJobs Initiative. To learn more about the program or to apply, contact Michelle Gamble at 304-752-6868, ext. 307 or go to the PRIDE Community Services website at loganpride.com.