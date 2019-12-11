From left, Bishop Charles Shaw, Cabell County; Jessie Spaulding, of Fresh Start in Mingo County; Julie Greenlee, STEM teacher in Clay County; Jocelyn Shepherd of Appalachian Botanical Company in Boone County; Michelle Martin of Trash your Kayak in Kanawha County; Billy Strasser and Kim Maxwell of New River Gorge Trail Authority in Fayette County; and Chuck Toussing of Richwood Scientific in Nicholas County all received Power of Performance Awards at the Nov. 18 Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference in South Charleston.