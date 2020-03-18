PINEVILLE — Poll workers are needed in Wyoming County for the May 12, 2020, primary election.
Pay is $200 for the day.
If interested, call 304-732-9181 and ask for Kristie or leave a message with number.
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 11:49 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.