^pBy DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
PINEVILLE — It was a long week, but it appears to be back to work for some area miners.
After miners were told last week that they were shutting the doors at the recently reopened Pinnacle Mine preparation plant, workers were rehired by the mine, just outside of Pineville on Pinnacle Creek Road.
Owners of the mine, Bluestone Resources, an entity of Gov. Jim Justice, made the announcement at midweek last week.
In a company-issued statement, Jay Justice, who runs the company and is the son of Gov. Justice, made the announcement.
“It’s something that we take extremely seriously. That’s why I’m happy to report we are in a position to re-open the plant and get our folks back to work,” Jay Justice said.
The company had recently reopened the preparation plant, which employed about a dozen workers, two weeks before the plant was closed down. The employees had been hired in July and work at the plant started in August.
The plant had been purchased by Bluestone after its previous owners, Mission Coal, had idled the plant last fall. That resulted in the loss of well over 300 jobs in Wyoming County.
The temporary shutdown this time had been blamed on a weak market for metallurgical coal.
Gov. Justice, in picking up Pinnacle as a Bluestone asset recently, said he felt that coal would again take off in the area, especially Wyoming County.
“We did get the cleaning plant, the property, and the Green Ridge reserve,” Justice said. “You know what’s going to happen? The whole area is going to come back to life.”
He did offer one caveat.
“It’s all dependent upon one thing: Can we fit this metallurgical coal into the marketplace?” Gov. Justice said. “If Jay and them can do that, and they can fit it in into the marketplace, whether the market’s Korea or China or India or wherever it may be, then that total number of jobs, we’ll be able to achieve that, probably, within a year.”
Green Ridge was not affected by the layoffs.
Jay Justice said the company was working hard to make Pinnacle a go.
“Since the recent temporary shutdown — brought on by a drop in the metallurgical coal market — we have been working around the clock to find a solution that would get our workers back on the job,” he said. “Our hard-working employees are the lifeblood of our company and our state, and anytime there are layoffs, even temporarily, we know the pain and stress that causes a person and their loved ones,” he said.
The statement went on to conclude it would work for its employees.
“Today, Bluestone employs thousands of people in West Virginia, including coal miners who are the backbone of the state,” the statement said.
“The company remains committed to weathering the economic challenges facing the coal industry and focusing on its employees. While other coal operations have gone into bankruptcy over the past few years, Bluestone continues to work to protect jobs and create economic growth for communities that rely on it.”