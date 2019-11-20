PINEVILLE — The town of Pineville is preparing to bring same major holly jolly to residents with its Hometown Christmas celebration, planned for Dec. 7.
In a letter sent to area businesses and groups, Mayor Mike Kodak and Recorder Vicky Knight Clay wrote that participation — especially in the parade — is needed to make this a great community event.
“Christmas is here, and it’s time to have some fun!” the letter stated. “The Town of Pineville invites all businesses, schools, and individuals to participate in a lighted Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, during the Hometown Christmas celebration.”
The parade will begin at 6 p.m., with lineup at 5 p.m. The parade route begins at the new Pineville Elementary School (across from ‘Ole Jose restaurant) and ends on Main Street in downtown Pineville. Santa Claus will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade.
Participants are encouraged to decorate a float, vehicle, golf cart, wagon, side-by-side ATV, four-wheeler or motorcycle, “or just decorate yourself with Christmas lights and join the parade that welcomes Santa to town.”
The most Christmas spirited parade entry will be recognized.
After the parade, festivities will continue in the Wyoming County Courthouse lobby and will include:
- horse-drawn, plantation-style carriage rides
- the Christmas story as told by the Rev. Dewight Stafford
- children-themed Christmas stories as told by Donnie Bowling
- hot chocolate and cookies
- selfies with Santa
- memorial ornaments sold by Friends of the Pineville Library will be displayed on the courthouse lobby tree
- vendors
- caroling by The Stewart Family and local churches
- lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn.
Pineville Middle School students will be participating in a Christmas essay contest, and winning students will be invited to read their essays during the celebration.
There will also be an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” contest for the following age categories: ages 5 and under, ages 6 to 10, ages 11 to 15, and ages 16 and up.
To add to the festive ambiance, Pineville businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefront windows, which will be judged at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. The theme is “There’s No Place Like Home For Christmas.”
“Tis the season to be JOLLY. So, deck your windows with boughs of holly or whatever makes your spirits bright,” the letter stated. Decorated storefronts “will create a beautiful downtown to attract visitors to our town and showcase the town businesses.”
This year’s town tree was donated by Dave Stevens from his Christmas tree farm located at 3517 Stovall Ridge Road in Camp Creek, West Virginia.